Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28.

On Friday, July 26th, Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.