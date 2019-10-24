Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,131. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

