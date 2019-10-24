Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells $2,023,005.78 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

