Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $153,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,751,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,452,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $151,100.00.

On Monday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $151,080.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 50.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $209,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

