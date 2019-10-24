Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires 5,751 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,895.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,095.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,601 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,506.64.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,601 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,866.74.

On Monday, October 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,081 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,472.75.

On Friday, October 11th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 800 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,684 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,715.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,685 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,920.20.

On Friday, October 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,429 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,201.26.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,772 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $5,581.80.

On Monday, September 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,462 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $4,546.82.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.51% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.