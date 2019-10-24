Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.73. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 719 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $81.33 million, a P/E ratio of 160.33 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $71,795.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

