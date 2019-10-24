Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

