Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Sunday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE IAG opened at C$61.11 on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

