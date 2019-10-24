Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICD opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

ICD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

