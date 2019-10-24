Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $380.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.06), with a volume of 1018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 439.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

