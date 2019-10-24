ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $881,954.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 14,899,291 coins and its circulating supply is 13,899,293 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

