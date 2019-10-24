Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.83. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

