Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.