Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.12. 491,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,267. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.