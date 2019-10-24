Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

