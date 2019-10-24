Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 224,915 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

