Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $162.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.23. 530,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. Icon has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

