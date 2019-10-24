IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura reduced their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.12. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in IBM by 10.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150,472 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in IBM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

