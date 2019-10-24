IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.78. IBERIABANK posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,938. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

