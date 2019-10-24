IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Up 0%

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 960% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

