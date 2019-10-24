Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 1.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), 1,376,762 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.09 million and a PE ratio of -91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

