Hydro (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.30 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $2.82 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, DEx.top, CoinEx and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00042322 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06073798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top, Upbit, BitMart, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

