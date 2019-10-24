HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

HUYA opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.40 and a beta of 1.99.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.