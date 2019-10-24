Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $125.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

