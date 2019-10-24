HSBC Initiates Coverage on Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBNKF. ValuEngine upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

