HSBC Initiates Coverage on Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBNKF. ValuEngine upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

