HSBC Boosts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 830

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 891.15 ($11.64).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 876.80 ($11.46) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 879.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.76. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

