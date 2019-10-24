Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other L3Harris news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.