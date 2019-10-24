Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after buying an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.