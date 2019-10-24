Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

