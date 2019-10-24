Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE HLI opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

