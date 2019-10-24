Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $435.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.72).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $500.95 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Hotel Chocolat Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

