Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

SVC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 577,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.