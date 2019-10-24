Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million.

HBNC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 10,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.