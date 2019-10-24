Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million.
HBNC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 10,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
