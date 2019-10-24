Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,762.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,845.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,240.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

