Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $73,723.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

