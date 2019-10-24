Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,069,000 after buying an additional 498,587 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 17,893,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,261,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 252,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

