Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 202,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,305. The company has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

