Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

