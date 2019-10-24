Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6725 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

HEP opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

