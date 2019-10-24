Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

TSM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

