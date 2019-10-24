Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 498,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

