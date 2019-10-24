Hollencrest Capital Management Has $382,000 Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.12% of Golden Star Resources worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 30,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,993. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

