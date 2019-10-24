Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Banco Santander reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 217.14 ($2.84).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:HOC traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.50 ($2.55). The company had a trading volume of 983,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.22 million and a P/E ratio of 75.19. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.