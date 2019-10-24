Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.36-3.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.36-3.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

