HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 2,410 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. 3,691,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,376,293. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

