Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.43-3.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.