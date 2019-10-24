Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz Sells 432,998 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HPE opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

