Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 69,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $568.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 124.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,854.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

