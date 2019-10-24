Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

NYSE HRI traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 454,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

