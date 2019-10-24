Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.20

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and traded as high as $99.90. Heineken shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 401 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.