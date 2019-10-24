Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.20

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and traded as high as $99.90. Heineken shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 401 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

